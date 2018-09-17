Victoria Beckham Revives This Tricky Fall Fashion Trend in All-Black

If there’s anyone we can trust to revive the trends of decades past, it’s Victoria Beckham.

The former Spice Girl, who rose to fame as part of the English pop girl group in the ’90s, went back another 10 years to resurrect a tricky fashion pairing on the streets of London: stirrup pants and pumps.

Victoria Beckham is spotted outside her shop on Dover Street in London. CREDIT: Splash News

Exiting her sleek flagship store in the city’s upscale Dover Street area, the 44-year-old talent was photographed in the stretchy ’80s style, characterized by straps that loop around the heels to keep the pants in place, and a pair of soaring stiletto pumps with a pointed toe and black leather finish.

Beckham’s petite frame was elongated through her ensemble’s monochromatic look — a lesson for fashionistas willing to try the sartorial combination. She kept the rest of her outfit business-chic with a belted blazer that fell past her hips, a classic clutch she held close to her chest and oversized flat-top sunglasses to round out her minimalist retro look.

A closer look at Victoria Beckham’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The designer celebrated the 10th anniversary of her label yesterday with her spring ’19 show at London Fashion Week, where her famous family was spotted on the front row. Other A-list guests included British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Instagram’s director of fashion partnerships, Eva Chen.

Victoria Beckham wears stirrup pants and pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

