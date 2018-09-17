Sign up for our newsletter today!

Victoria Beckham Revives This Tricky Fall Fashion Trend in All-Black

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Wearing Her Own Designs in 2018
Victoria Beckham Wearing Her Own Designs in 2018
Victoria Beckham Wearing Her Own Designs in 2018
Victoria Beckham Wearing Her Own Designs in 2018
View Gallery 15 Images

If there’s anyone we can trust to revive the trends of decades past, it’s Victoria Beckham.

The former Spice Girl, who rose to fame as part of the English pop girl group in the ’90s, went back another 10 years to resurrect a tricky fashion pairing on the streets of London: stirrup pants and pumps.

Victoria Beckham Seen At Her Shop On Dover Street In LondonPictured: Victoria BeckhamRef: SPL5025023 170918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Ralph Petts / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Victoria Beckham is spotted outside her shop on Dover Street in London.
CREDIT: Splash News

Exiting her sleek flagship store in the city’s upscale Dover Street area, the 44-year-old talent was photographed in the stretchy ’80s style, characterized by straps that loop around the heels to keep the pants in place, and a pair of soaring stiletto pumps with a pointed toe and black leather finish.

Beckham’s petite frame was elongated through her ensemble’s monochromatic look — a lesson for fashionistas willing to try the sartorial combination. She kept the rest of her outfit business-chic with a belted blazer that fell past her hips, a classic clutch she held close to her chest and oversized flat-top sunglasses to round out her minimalist retro look.

Victoria Beckham Seen At Her Shop On Dover Street In LondonPictured: Victoria BeckhamRef: SPL5025023 170918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Ralph Petts / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
A closer look at Victoria Beckham’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The designer celebrated the 10th anniversary of her label yesterday with her spring ’19 show at London Fashion Week, where her famous family was spotted on the front row. Other A-list guests included British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Instagram’s director of fashion partnerships, Eva Chen.

Victoria Beckham Seen At Her Shop On Dover Street In LondonPictured: Victoria BeckhamRef: SPL5025023 170918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Ralph Petts / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Victoria Beckham wears stirrup pants and pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more of Victoria Beckham’s top street-style looks.

Want more?

Victoria Beckham’s Spring 2019 Show Was a Family Affair

FN Exclusive: Victoria Beckham, Tory Burch and Other Women in Fashion Talk ‘Power Shoes’

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad