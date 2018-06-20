15 Times Victoria Beckham Wore Her Own Designs in 2018

Victoria Beckham loves to rock pieces from her own collections, and it seems 2018 has her feeling her designs.

Beckham was spotted in New York on three occasions wearing all sorts of styles from her brand, including on Tuesday when she looked pretty in a pink dress with paneled stitching. She accessorized with a pair of eye-catching blue heels, each from her namesake line.

Victoria Beckham in a dress and shoes from her own collection. CREDIT: Splash

The pointed-toe heels are a style that the designer frequents in many variations and colors. On Monday, she stepped out wearing a pair in a subdued shade of green matched with a striped wrap ensemble.

Victoria Beckham in a striped ensemble and green shoes from her own collection. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On both occasions, Beckham made sure to maintain her signature oversized shades and soft pout.

Many times when the former Spice Girl steps out, she makes sure to include something from her own collection.

The designer is living proof that you have to believe in your own work. Not only does she curate her own collections, but she markets and models them, too. She takes the idea of being your own boss to a whole new level.

