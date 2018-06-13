Victoria Beckham Steps Out in the Pointiest Boots We’ve Seen

As the queen of sophisticated all-black ensembles, it’s no surprise that Victoria Beckham is taking the signature New York City style to the streets of London.

The British designer stepped out for dinner at Scott’s restaurant, where she designed the place’s summer terrace to reflect her refined, modern aesthetic — evident in the very pieces she wore on Monday.

Victoria Beckham out in London. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Beckham opted for a head-to-toe black outfit, cinching a masculine tailored blazer at the waist with a thick belt over ultra-skinny, slim-leg trousers. But the real superlative was earned through her heels — arguably, a pair of the pointiest-toe boots we’ve ever seen. She topped off the outfit with Céline sunglasses and a chic handbag.

The silhouette made for a sleek and sexy look that can easily go the whole 9-to-5, and one that can be recreated with pieces every fashion girl already has in her closet.

The Scott’s x Victoria Beckham summer terrace opened on May 21 and will close on June 18. To mark the collaboration, the restaurant is offering two VB-styled beverages: the Vicky 36 cocktail and the VB — Beckham’s favorite tequila, Don Julio, served straight up.

Want more?

FN Exclusive: Victoria Beckham, Tory Burch and Other Women in Fashion Talk ‘Power Shoes’

Victoria Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal Are the Perfect ’90s Throwback Pair

Victoria Beckham: ‘Even the Bad Stuff’ From the ’90s ‘Makes You Smile’