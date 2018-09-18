Sign up for our newsletter today!

Victoria Beckham’s Accessories Clash With Her Dress for a Meeting With Anna Wintour

By Allie Fasanella
On the heels of her 10th anniversary London Fashion Week show this weekend, Victoria Beckham was spotted stepping out in London today with Anna Wintour. During the outing, which entailed stopping by the British designer’s shop, Beckham put her expert street style on display.

A pleated midi shirtdress from her namesake brand featuring a bold brown and tan tabby-cat fur print served as her look’s foundation, with bright sky-blue accessories pulling the outfit together.

victoria beckham, london fashion week, Victoria Beckham Pleated Shirt Dress, Victoria Beckham Envelope Clutch, street style
Victoria Beckham wearing a pleated shirtdress with blue alligator pumps from her brand.
Hiding behind tinted Celine shades, the 44-year-old matched an envelope clutch she designed with alligator stamped pumps in the same colorway. From the side, the pointy-toed silhouette’s burgundy heel was visible.

The mother of four took to her Instagram Stories to share a snippet of her chic ensemble, posting a snap of her shoes and bag along with the bottom of her dress. “VB winter prints clashed with baby blue,” Beckham wrote.

victoria beckham street style, anna wintour, london fashion week
Victoria Beckham (L) and Anna Wintour arrive at the British designer’s shop in London.
Meanwhile, Wintour donned an eye-catching midlength floral print dress with a wine-colored leather coat on top and gray snakeskin knee-high boots.

View Victoria Beckham’s 10th anniversary collection for spring ’19.

