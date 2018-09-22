Gigi Hadid and Other Celebs Wear Head-Turning Looks to the Versace After-Party

Donatella Versace’s spring ’19 show had a front row filled with celebrities, and supermodels walking the runway, in Milan, Italy, last night. And after, everyone came together to party in style.

Gigi Hadid, for one, was spotted arriving at the festivities in an eye-catching pink and black multipatterned outfit reminiscent of “The Pink Panther.” The 23-year-old Reebok ambassador completed her look with classic black open-toe mules and gold Versace hairpins, which she rocked during the show.

Gigi Hadid arrives at the Versace after party in Milan. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Irina Shayk turned heads in pointy thigh-high leopard print boots, which she paired with a sultry black long-sleeve minidress. The 32-year-old Russia-born model pulled things together with a bold Versace belt and bag.

Irina Shayk wearing pointy leopard print thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Splash

Elsewhere, Rita Ora showed off a curve-hugging black leather bustier dress, boasting zipper details and a coordinating Versace bag embellished with gold hardware. The British “Let You Love Me” singer donned simple, black platform ankle-strap sandals while further accessorizing with silver and gold chokers and a number of rings.

Rita Ora sporting a black leather dress at the Versace after party. CREDIT: Splash

As for Nicki Minaj, the rapper modeled a colorful outfit complete with a neon yellow wig and a rainbow floral print hat. Her look also came with a matching bag, gold chains around her neck and black pointy leather puffer ankle boots. Minaj sported the same chunky Versace belt as Irina Shayk.

Nicki Minaj poses for the cameras outside of the Versace after party. CREDIT: Splash

After hitting the catwalk alongside Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski changed into a colorful multiprint wrap dress with a high neckline and a thigh-skimming hemline. A black mini-handbag and slinky black ankle-strap sandals pulled her look together.

Emily Ratajkowski spotted outside the Versace after party with Gigi Hadid. CREDIT: Splash

Newlyweds Chiara Ferragni and Fedez were also on hand for the occasion, looking happy as they arrived at the party rocking vibrant outfits. The model-slash-designer wore a blue-and-yellow checkered halter dress with a short fringed hem and ultra-strappy silver metallic sandals while her Italian rapper husband donned a yellow patterned shirt with a sleek black suit and Versace loafers.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez arrive at the Versace after party. CREDIT: Splash

Check out the full Versace spring ’19 collection at Milan Fashion Week.

Want more?

Donatella Versace Wants You to Wear Neon This Spring