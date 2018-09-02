Best Looks From the 75th Venice Film Festival So Far: Lady Gaga, Dakota Johnson, Naomi Watts & More

The 75th Venice Film Festival kicked off with a bang this week, with A-list actresses showing off glamorous designer looks from the red carpet.

Naomi Watts popped at the festival’s opening ceremony Wednesday evening, stunning in a hot-pink strapless column gown courtesy of Giorgio Armani Prive’s haute couture fall ’18 collection. The Austrailian actress accessorized with slinky silver metallic sandals, a chunky box clutch and an assortment of delicate jewelry.

Naomi Watts wearing Giorgio Armani Prive haute couture fall ’18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Thursday night, Emma Stone stepped out in a semisheer embroidered Louis Vuitton cruise look complete with silver metallic lucite heel sandals at the premiere of her film “The Favourite.”

Emma Stone wearing a Louis Vuitton cruise look at the premiere of her new film, “The Favourite,” Thursday night. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also opting for pink, Lady Gaga wowed when she hit the red carpet for the premiere of her film “A Star Is Born” Friday night modeling a baby-pink feathered off-the-shoulder Valentino haute couture fall ’18 gown.

Lady Gaga wearing a Valentino haute couture gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson channeled old Hollywood glamour in a strapless red crêpe Christian Dior haute couture gown designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri at the premiere of her new film, “Suspiria,” last night.

Dakota Johnson wearing Dior at the “Suspiria” premiere. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more of the most glamorous looks from the Venice Film Festival so far, check out the gallery.

