Vanessa Hudgens Extends the Summer in a Breezy Maxi Dress and Chunky Platform Clogs

Vanessa Hudgens is known for her bohemian, summer-all-year-round style so it was no surprise to see her sporting a breezy California-girl look in Los Angeles Sunday with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

The “High School Musical” alum wore a white linen Sleeper Brigitte floral print maxidress featuring poofy sleeves and buttons up the middle with chunky brown woven leather huarache platform clogs courtesy of No.6. The sandals, which are sold out on shopbop.com, retail for $310.

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens out in Los Angeles Sunday. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The 29-year-old actress, who sipped ice coffee and walked hand-in-hand with Butler, completed her ensemble with a wide-brim straw hat from Lack of Color and a matching tote bag with a leather handle. She further accessorized with oversize hoop earrings and several bracelets.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old actor donned a plain white tee paired with navy trousers and dark brown leather lace-up combat boots. He completed things with a navy cap.

Vanessa Hudgens wearing No.6 huarache platform clogs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hudgens took to Instagram to share a snap of her outfit with her nearly 30 million followers. She captioned the post “Sunday Vibes” while tagging each brand she was wearing.

