Vanessa Hudgens Resurrects This Major 2017 Shoe Trend

Gucci may have gone fur-free but its fuzzy Princetown mule lives on. The shoe that was on the feet of just about everyone in 2017 — and even still this year like Hailey Baldwin in the label’s pink Merino edition — is back by way of Vanessa Hudgens, who slipped into the shoes for a casual outing in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The actress was spotted shopping for flowers and produce, and was feeling the fall mood in fur-lined slides. She opted for the black colorway, which features a gold-tone Horsebit detail along the upper. She paired the style with high-waisted jeans and a corset-style blouse, adding a luxe Gucci belt to match her footwear.

Vanessa Hudgens wears Gucci Princetown mules while out in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Given Gucci’s announcement to go fur-free this year, and subsequently offering purely leather Princetowns, Hudgens will have to hang on to her pair if she wants to continue with the look. Or, she could choose to adopt the fur-free life as well. Many brands have jumped on board, including Coach, Burberry and Furla among others.

“This commitment is part of a broader, sustainable innovation program the company is pursuing that includes not only a strong commitment to work across our entire supply chain but also a strong and deep cultural shift that will benefit all employees,” said Versace CEO Jonathan Akeroyd when the Italian brand announced it would also be joining the cause.

