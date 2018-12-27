Vanessa Hudgens Is Hardly Recognizable on Coffee Date With Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens tried to keep it low-key yesterday in Los Angeles, but her famous beau gave her away.

The “Second Act” star went incognito as she stopped for lunch and coffee with longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses. She elevated her look to a degree with a menswear-inspired blazer, but the rest of her outfit was casual: a chunky knit turtleneck, light-wash jeans and a pair of tan cowboy boots.

Vanessa Hudgens steps out for coffee in an oversized hat and brown, western boots. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Vanessa Hudgen’s tan cowboy boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens leave lunch in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Butler also kept his look relaxed in gray pants, green jacket and black beanie. His shoes were brown leather lace-up boots with a black sole.

Hudgens stars alongside Jennifer Lopez as Zoe in “Second Act,” which released in theaters last week. She currently is working on two new projects, a film called “Polar” and a TV movie for the musical “Rent,” where she will play Maureen Johnson.

The actress shared a different image of herself from the holidays on her Instagram yesterday, posing in a chunky sweater, red pants from J Brand and the most glittering pair of slingback heels from Balenciaga. Similar styles retail for $950.

