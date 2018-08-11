Rita Ora, Emily Ratajkowski and More Bring the Glamour at Unicef’s Summer Gala in Italy

Rita Ora at the Unicef Summer Gala in Italy.

Friday night’s Unicef Summer Gala in Porto Cervo, Italy saw a slew of celebs rocking sultry designer looks perfect for the balmy summer night. Think bold colors against tan skin, plenty of legs, ankle strap pumps and see-through detailing.

To that end, here are some of the best ensembles of the evening.

Rita Ora chose a vibrant satin off-the-shoulder number coming in pink, orange, blue, purple and red from Ralph and Russo’s fall ’18 couture collection. The British pop star styled the gown featuring double thigh-high slits with fuschia Sophia Webster Lucia, which boasts a satin ruffle detail at the heel and a pointed toe.

Rita Ora wearing a Ralph & Russo couture fall '18 gown with Sophia Webster Lucia pumps. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski donned a sexy semisheer black lacy frock featuring an embroidered bodice and torso and a tiered skirt courtesy of Oscar de la Renta resort ’19. The model expertly added Christian Louboutin Tres Frais crepe satin ankle-tie sandals with a nearly 5-inch heel and a d’Orsay silhouette to her head-turning look.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing an Oscar de la Renta resort '19 dress with Christian Louboutin Louboutin Tres Frais sandals. CREDIT: Splash

And Nicole Scherzinger stunned in a red two-piece ensemble boasting a satin one-shoulder crop top and a matching long skirt with a thigh-high ribbon detailed slit. Embellished silver metallic sandals with a strappy silhouette and an assortment of statement jewelry pieces completed her look.

Nicole Scherzinger CREDIT: Splash

The iconic supermodel Heidi Klum, who coupled up with Converse-clad boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, wowed in plunging black tulle belted Azzaro couture gown featuring glittery purple embellishments and a dangerously high slit from. She also rocked a statement necklace, a metallic clutch and slinky sky-high black sandals.

Heidi Klum rocking a Azzaro Couture gown with boyfriend Tom Kaulitz. CREDIT: Splash

