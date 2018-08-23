Tyra Banks Shows Off Her Famous Legs With Fierce Runway Walk in Metallic Heels on ‘America’s Got Talent’

When your pumps look good, always leave room to show them off. Tyra Banks mastered the look yesterday on the red carpet while promoting “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles.

“Ladies, you always have a leg up on the competition!” Banks captioned an Instagram photo of her sizzling outfit.

Tyra Banks CREDIT: Shutterstock

Banks arrived in a chic bordeaux dress by Marc Bouwer that had cutouts around the neck and a long slit around the thigh that gave way to her famous legs and a pair of metallic pointy heels.

The AGT host completed the sultry number with a turquoise ring and earrings.

Detail of Heidi Klum’s Casadei boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And to demonstrate the power of fierce pumps, the former catwalk fixture showed off a talent of her own.

“Strut, b***h! Still got it,” she captioned a video of herself stomping down the stage.

She was joined on the carpet by the talent series’ judges, Heidi Klum, who had on an embellished minidress with thigh-high boots by Casadei, and Mel B., who had on an ornate, sheer black floor-length dress teamed with sandals.

Mel B CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

