Tyra Banks Shows Off Her Famous Legs With Fierce Runway Walk in Metallic Heels on ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Charlie Carballo
Tyra Banks America's Got Talent Season 13 Red Carpet - Week 2, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2018
Tyra Banks
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

When your pumps look good, always leave room to show them off. Tyra Banks mastered the look yesterday on the red carpet while promoting “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles.

“Ladies, you always have a leg up on the competition!” Banks captioned an Instagram photo of her sizzling outfit.

Tyra Banks'America's Got Talent' Live TV show Screening and Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2018?America?s Got Talent? - Live Show Screening and Red Carpet WEARING MARC BOUWER
Tyra Banks
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Strut, bitch! Still got it. #agtsTYle

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

Banks arrived in a chic bordeaux dress by Marc Bouwer that had cutouts around the neck and a long slit around the thigh that gave way to her famous legs and a pair of metallic pointy heels.

The AGT host completed the sultry number with a turquoise ring and earrings.

Heidi Klum 'America's Got Talent' Live TV show screening, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2018WEARING NAEEM KHAN SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9374901ad
Heidi Klum wears a Naeem Khan dress with Casadei boots.
CREDIT: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum'America's Got Talent' Live TV show screening, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2018
Detail of Heidi Klum’s Casadei boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

And to demonstrate the power of fierce pumps, the former catwalk fixture showed off a talent of her own.

“Strut, b***h! Still got it,” she captioned a video of herself stomping down the stage.

She was joined on the carpet by the talent series’ judges, Heidi Klum, who had on an embellished minidress with thigh-high boots by Casadei, and Mel B., who had on an ornate, sheer black floor-length dress teamed with sandals.

Melanie Brown "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Red Carpet - Week 2, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2018
Mel B
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

