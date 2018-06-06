Tyra Banks Is White-Hot in Lace Dress With Power Pumps at Variety’s Women’s Summit

Tyra Banks kicked off Variety’s inaugural women’s summit Path to Parity today in West Hollywood, Calif., where she spoke about body shaming in the fashion industry, retiring from modeling, sexual harassment and what she’s learned from her many business ventures.

The current host of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” donned a white-hot, curve-hugging lacy dress paired with a beige blazer, a chunky bird necklace and pointy embellished power pumps for the occasion. The shoe style added a notable pop of color to her ensemble with coral stud detailing and shiny gold accents.

Tyra Banks at Variety Path to Parity Summit. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In her sit-down with Variety’s Cynthia Littleton, the 44-year-old Daytime Emmy winner shared that her drive to become her own boss stemmed from the rejection she often faced as a result of her skin color and curvier figure. “Me being a boss came from pain,” she said. “Being told no you can’t.”

Those experiences “created in me an empathy for women and physical discrimination,” Banks added.

Moreover, “A Bad Moms Christmas” star Mila Kunis was also on hand for the summit wearing a chic black button-up tucked into houndstooth trousers and pointy black suede pumps. Styling her hair in a deep side part and layering two delicate necklaces, her look was complete.

Mila Kunis CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

