Tyra Banks Looks Like a Living Barbie Doll at ‘Life-Size 2’ Premiere

Next month, Tyra Banks will reprise her role as a fashion doll come to life in “Life-Size 2,” and it seems she is really getting into character.

The supermodel hit the red carpet last night for the film’s Los Angeles premiere, dressed in a head-to-toe bubblegum-pink outfit that gave off serious Barbie vibes. Banks’ scene-stealing look included a long-sleeved minidress layered under a long overskirt. But what really put her outfit over the top was her choice of footwear: plush velvet over-the-knee, pointed-toe boots.

Tyra Banks is pretty in pink at the world premiere of “Life-Size 2.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, Banks showed off another colorful look on Instagram that she wore to a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest. This time, she chose bright purple stiletto booties to complement her 1960s-inspired printed minidress. She captioned the photo, “Woke up extra early to throw on lots of color and visit Ryan Seacrest.”

Banks chatted with Seacrest about her excitement that a “Life-Size” sequel was finally made. The first film has become a cult favorite since its release in 2000. Produced by Disney, the original starred Lindsay Lohan playing a young girl who accidentally brings to life her fashion-loving doll, Eve (played by Banks). In the follow-up, Eve returns to help Grace Manning (played by Francia Raisa), the 20-something CEO of a toy company who is in over her head.

“It is a sequel, but there are some surprises,” Banks told Seacrest. “For one, the first ‘Life-Size’ was for little kids. [This one is] 18 years later, and now it’s more adult. So Eve is experiencing more adult things like love. The person she comes alive for is Francia Raisa, and she plays a 25-year-old girl, so you can imagine [the movie’s] more adult themes.”

Tyra Banks reprises her role as fashion doll Eve in “Life-Size 2.” CREDIT: Disney Channel/Guy D’Alema

“Life-Size 2” will premiere Dec. 2 on Freeform as part of the network’s 25 Days of Christmas celebration. While many die-hard fans were crushed to learn that Lohan will not have a cameo in the new film, Banks hinted in an Entertainment Weekly interview last month that Lohan will appear in spirit. “There’s something beautiful we do with Lindsay in this movie that will speak to fans,” she said. “I can’t say how, but you will see something.”

