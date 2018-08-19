The Internet Is Buzzing About Kanye West Wearing Yeezy Slides Way Too Small for Him to 2 Chainz’ Wedding

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at 2 Chainz' wedding at the Versace Mansion in Miami on Aug 18.

Kanye West attended 2 Chainz’ extravagant wedding held at the Versace Mansion with wife Kim Kardashian yesterday and of course, he has everyone buzzing about his look.

But, the reason may not be what you expect.

Although he wore a chic mint Louis Vuitton monogrammed suit from longtime pal Virgil Abloh, but everyone is talking about his shoes — and not in a good way. The internet is roasting him because the gray nylon Yeezy Season 6 slides he wore with socks for the occasion were way too for small for his feet.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at 2 Chainz' and Kesha Ward's wedding. CREDIT: Splash

One fan took to to comment on the faux pas, writing, “you know if @ kanyewest gave you a pair of Yeezy slides that don’t exist anywhere that were a size too small you would still rock em.”

you know if @kanyewest gave you a pair of Yeezy slides that don’t exist anywhere that were a size too small you would still rock em — Mitchell Davis (@mmitchelldaviss) August 19, 2018

Meanwhile, another user dissed West’s whole look, Tweeting, “My mama dem woulda turned Kanye West around at the doe if he woulda came in my wedding with some cheap ass slides and no shirt on under that suit coat…”

My mama dem woulda turned Kanye West around at the doe if he woulda came in my wedding with some cheap ass slides and no shirt on under that suit coat… — Freddy Savage (@WhoTFisFredT) August 19, 2018

Another user Tweeted a close-up photo of the rapper’s pool sandals, which come with a velcro strap and a chunky flatform sole, and wrote: “Is everybody just gonna disregard the fact that Kanye is wearing too small of slides?”

Is everybody just gonna disregard the fact that Kanye is wearing too small of slides? pic.twitter.com/ZP6Xb7TrAu — 𝒢abe (@gabeoryan) August 19, 2018

Meanwhile, West posted a video on Twitter of himself sporting the same chunky slides on the beach earlier in the week.

Yeezy slides on vacay pic.twitter.com/R819Sn9r3Z — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 13, 2018

