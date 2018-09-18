Sign up for our newsletter today!

Trevor Noah Gets a Sticker Stuck on His Louboutins at the Emmys & He Turned It Into a Photo Opp

By Nikara Johns
70th Primetime Emmy Awards – Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA – 17 Sep 2018
Trevor Noah had a slight malfunction on the 70th Emmy Awards red carpet last night in Los Angeles. The comedian made an appearance at the event as “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” was nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series at the ceremony. And while walking the carpet, Noah made his mark quite literally.

Wearing Christian Louboutin velvet shoes, the talk-show host stepped on the Emmys step-and-repeat sticker, which is meant for stars to know where to stand. In Noah’s case, the marker got stuck to his shoes.

During the funny moment with the photographers, Noah took a moment to have a laugh and pose with the gold star that caught on to his red-soled shoes.

Trevor Noah Emmy Awards 2018
Trevor Noah on the Emmys red carpet.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Trevor Noah Emmy Awards 2018
Trevor Noah gets the marker sticker stuck on his Christian Louboutin shoes at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Trevor Noah Emmy Awards 2018
Trevor Noah walked the red carpet in Louboutin before a slight sticker malfunction.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Noah paired Louboutin’s Greggo Orlato dress shoes with a Musika Frère tuxedo for the occasion.

He wrote on Instagram today, “About last night…Everything was perfect including the suit custom made by @musikafrere. Thank you everyone for being on this amazing journey with me.”

Other male stars to wear the luxury footwear label also included Justin Timberlake, Darren Criss and more.

To see all the best-dressed men who wore Christian Louboutin shoes to the 2018 Emmy Awards, click through the gallery below.

