Tracee Ellis Ross’ 12 Fabulous Wardrobe Changes at the 2017 AMAs Will Blow Your Mind

Outside of her bubbly personality, keen acting skills and inviting sense of humor, Tracee Ellis Ross is widely known for her enviable wardrobe. The “Black-ish” front-woman is a proud steward of fashion, constantly documenting her day-to-day looks on social media and often describing the garments in detail. Take for example, the Stella Hues shoes which Ross dubbed “shandalboots” in an Instagram post just earlier this week. But one of her most impressive style moments to date comes from her time as the 2017 American Music Awards host, in which the 45-year-old donned not one, not two but 12 outfits over the course of the event, proving that there’s no sartorial shortage in her vault.

As the 2018 AMAs approaches on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and Ross prepares for her second run as the night’s emcee, FN takes a look back at her dozen stage ensembles put together by her and stylist Karla Welch.

Sequins and Sandals

The actress began the evening in a sparkling sequined Stella McCartney dress featuring a thigh-high slit, which she paired with cherry-red Tamara Mellon sandals.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Tamara Mellon heels at the 2017 AMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Structured and Metallic

Next, Ross went avant-garde in a Ronald van der Kemp gown featuring a tiered bottom and structured shoulder details. The ensemble hid her heels but based on her footwear favorites, there’s a good chance that Christian Louboutin pumps were peeking under the orange metallic.

Tracee Ellis Ross, AMAs 2017.</p> <p> CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fringed Fun

Ross then lit up the stage in a Paco Rabanne fringe top and skirt, which she coordinated with silver Guiseppe Zanotti mules.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Giuseppe Zanotti shoes at the 2017 AMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tulle With a Train

Ross had a princess-inspired moment in a white X Karla crop top and voluminous skirt by Giambattista Valli. She kept it edgy with over-the-knee metallic boots from Aldo.

Tracee Ellis Ross CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jumpsuit No. 1

The actress later moved into the jumpsuit category by sporting a vintage, black Halston number from Shrimpton Couture. Her red Christian Louboutin boots added a pop of color.

Diana Ross Tribute

In a tribute to her mother, Diana Ross, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 AMAs, the 45-year-old put on a Christian Siriano suit with a bedazzled shirt and Manolo Blahnik Mary Jane heels to replicate her mom’s 1981 performance with Michael Jackson. The shirt is, in fact, the legendary singer’s own from back in the day, which Ross said she unearthed in her mom’s garage.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Manolo Blahnik Mary Jane heels at the 2017 AMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A Sheer Moment

Eventually, the actress let her free-spirited nature shine in an ensemble fit for Coachella. She sported a Roberto Cavalli bodysuit with a sheer overlay, accessorized with a floral head adornment.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a bodysuit with sheer overlay and a floral crown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fur Coat + Catsuit Reveal

Next, Ross gave the audience a two-for-one. She appeared in an oversized white fur coat from Shrimpton Couture, only to drop it on the stage and reveal a black sparkling catsuit by Destiny Bleu. The look was finished off with Jimmy Choos.

Prim in Peplum

She eventually showcased a Balmain skirt and top which featured a peplum waist and plunging neckline. Christian Louboutin pumps completed the attire.

Tracee Ellis Ross wears Christian Louboutin pumps with a Balmain ensemble. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Return of the Sequins

Soon after Ross is seen in yet another sequin dress, this time by Tom Ford. The gold piece was styled with patent thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots.

Fringe Finale

For her final look, Ross returned to fringe in a black Michael Kors collection dress (pictured in the center below). Her favorite, Louboutins, were back in action but this time a sleek, contrasting white sandal was the choice.

