This is How Tracee Ellis Ross Says She Gets Ready For a Red Carpet

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross has been a bright light on recent red carpets. With colorful ensembles, daring silhouettes and an elegant, yet easy presence, it’s no surprise Ross was honored with the Style Ambassador award at the 2018 ACE Awards on Monday night in New York.

Ross walked the carpet in an eye-catching look, wearing a Kevin Germanier gown and Christian Louboutin shoes. Her dress featured sheer components, with highlights of fluorescent glitter.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2018 ACE Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On how she approaches the red carpet in terms of style, Ross said, “The truth is red carpet fashion is pretty specific. It’s about what’s going to photograph well and not in studio light. It’s on a backdrop.”

She also gave a nod to her stylist, Karla Welch, who helps put together unexpected, fun and elevated outfits.

“She and I have very similar style. We are from the same generation. We both love elegance and edge at the same time. We both are happy to please ourselves and no one else, which makes it a fun creative adventure with each other,” said Ross.

And to top it off, Ross said it’s all about making yourself feel good.

On stage, the “Black-ish” star accepted the award and made a point to acknowledge fashion’s tendency to be exclusive and elitist, but that it has an overall importance to society and culture as a whole.

She said, “Fashion can be judgmental, it can be elitist, it can be exclusionary, but the opportunity is for it to be used a stool to connect, to include, to empower and to be bring joy.” Watch below.

Other honorees at the 2018 ACE Awards included:

American Heritage Award — Brooks Brothers

Breakthrough Award — Allbirds

Business Excellence Award — The Jewelry Group

Business Leadership Award — Andrew Rosen of Theory

Hall of Fame Award — Sam & Libby Edelman

Legacy Award — Longchamp

Retail Influencer Award — KITH

Retail Innovation Award — Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Specialty Retailer Award — STORY

Style Influencer Award — Micaela Erlanger

