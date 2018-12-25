The 10 Best-Dressed Stars of the Year

This year, celebrities used fashion in many ways. Some used it as a creative outlet to express themselves, while others used it to take a stand for something good. Either way, these stars far exceeded the industry’s expectations.

For instance, Lady Gaga wore an oversized suit for the Elle Women in Hollywood event where she was honored in October. She explained why she chose to wear the Marc Jacobs ensemble instead of a gown during her acceptance speech: “In this suit, I felt like me today. In this suit, I felt the truth of who I am well up in my gut. And then wondering what I wanted to say tonight become very clear to me. As a sexual assault survivor by someone in the entertainment industry, as a woman who is still not brave enough to say his name, as a woman who lives with chronic pain, as a woman who was conditioned at a very young age to listen to what men told me to do, I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the pants.”

Meghan Markle is another celebrity who used fashion as a platform. The Duchess of Sussex earned her new title after marrying Prince Harry in May. Since then, her royal looks, which have consisted of mixing high and low fashion, have gained global attention. The effect she has on consumers clearly isn’t lost on her because she has been sporting sustainable and eco-friendly brands more than ever before, including footwear companies Veja and Rothy’s along with Stella McCartney.

As far as couture looks go, Jennifer Lopez and Tracee Ellis Ross nailed this category, and it happened to be gowns in hot pink. J-Lo wore Giambattista Valli fall ’18 haute couture with Jimmy Choo platform heels at the premiere of “Second Act” in New York in December, while Ellis Ross sporting a bright pink Valentino haute couture gown at the 2018 Emmy Awards — both were equally memorable.

We also can’t forget about Beyoncé. The singer’s “On the Run II” tour this summer was a high-fashion masterpiece. She wore looks from designers including Gucci, Peter Dundas and LaQuan Smith. She was also spotted onstage in a pair of Sergio Rossi heels — one of the 30 pairs that were made for her, according to the brand’s CEO, Riccardo Sciutto.

On the men’s side, there were three standouts: Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek and Michael B Jordan. Their 2018 was filled with eccentric and well-tailored suits and ensembles. And it looks like 2019 will also be a style success as all three are expected to make their rounds during awards season.

Click through the gallery to see who else made the list of the top 10 most fashionable celebrities in 2018.

