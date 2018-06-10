What the Tony Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

The 72nd annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City are coming up this Sunday, broadcasting live on CBS.

It’s going to be quite the show, as the casts of “Mean Girls” and “Frozen” and the legendary Bruce Springsteen are all set to perform. In addition, stage stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban are hosting this year’s ceremony, and expect to see appearances by the likes of Kerry Washington, Claire Danes and nominees Amy Schumer and Tina Fey.

With the Tonys just days away, FN decided to turn the clock back 10 years to see what the red carpet looked like in 2008. Scroll down for a look at what celebs wore for the occasion in the mid-2000s.

Back in 2008, then-couple Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs walked the carpet together. Menzel, who won a Tony in 2004 for “Wicked,” wore a brown ruffled gown courtesy of Oscar de la Renta. The curve-hugging number featuring a strapless neckline was accessorized with an eye-catching green stone necklace draped over her right shoulder and a simple clutch. Meanwhile, Diggs looked dapper in a black suit with a gold tie, black leather shoes and glasses.

Idina Menzel and Tay Diggs. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Mary Louise Parker rocked an embellished black minidress paired with a coordinating patent leather clutch bag, bracelets and black satin backless sandals boasting a slight platform and crystal trim detailing.

Mary Louise Parker wearing black satin sandals with crystal detailing. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Brooke Shields lit up the carpet in a shimmering black sequined Proenza Schouler halter jumpsuit paired with black satin closed-toe shoes and a small satin pouch.

Brooke Shields wearing a Proenza Schouler jumpsuit. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For a look at more celebs on the red carpet at the 62nd annual Tony Awards, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Candice Swanepoel and More Best-Dressed Stars at the 2017 Tony Awards

Trending: Sandals on the Red Carpet at the 71st Annual Tony Awards

‘Mean Girls’ Musical Star Erika Henningsen on Tina Fey & the Musical’s Powerful Message