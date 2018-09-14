Tinashe Struts Out in Newsprint Set and Thigh-Highs

Tinashe was bound to make headlines with this look.

The 25-year-old stepped out in a newspaper print set as she hit the “Dancing With the Stars” press junket in New York yesterday.

The Brashy Studios set consisted of a cropped jacket and distressed miniskirt, which were both printed with empowering headlines like, “Girls bite back” and “We do it better.” The Kentucky native wore a black bralet underneath the jacket.

Tinashe out and about. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

For footwear, the singer selected suedelike gray thigh-high boots with a pointed toe and stiletto heel. The sultry style is favored by performers like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

Tinashe’s boots. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

She accessorized with oversized, silver-tone hoop earrings and a logo’d Gucci handbag.

Tinashe took to Instagram to show off the stylish look, posting a mirror selfie from the makeup chair with the caption, “Nvm.”

Thursday marked the first time the cast of the latest “DWTS” season convened in one place. Other stars set to appear on the latest season include Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, “Trainwreck” star Nikki Glaser and John Schneider of “Dukes of Hazard” fame.

In promo photos for the upcoming season, also posted to her Instagram, Tinashe is clad in a skin-baring gold dress with sequin detailing and fringe, which she pairs with bronze sandals.

