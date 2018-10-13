Timothée Chalamet Makes a Bold Statement in a Floral Suit and Louboutin Boots at ‘Beautiful Boy’ Premiere

Earlier this year, FN named Timothée Chalamet as a new style star to know. Today, as the Oscar-nominated actor, 22, arrived at the London premiere of his latest film “Beautiful Boy” sporting a floral suit, we were reminded exactly why.

Chalamet chose a bold, head-turning Alexander McQueen ensemble covered in red rose blossoms from the iconic British fashion label’s fall ’18 collection.

Timothée Chalamet wearing an Alexander McQueen suit at the BFI London Film Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Call Me By Your Name” star styled the black design, which debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week Men’s in January, with a simple black V-neck T-shirt underneath and classic black leather square-toed Chelsea boots courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

Timothée Chalamet wearing a suit from McQueen’s fall ’18 collection with Christian Louboutin Chelsea boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While this might be the most avant-garde suit Chalamet has stepped out in so far, he’s worn other eye-catching design from the likes of Gucci, Berluti, Calvin Klein and Thom Browne. The New York-bred “Lady Bird” actor has rocked everything from a plum velvet suit to a hunter green suit.

Timothée Chalamet rocking a floral suit at the premiere of his new film “Beautiful Boy” in London on Oct 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, Chalamet posed alongside co-star Steve Carell, who plays his father in the film, which sees the young star playing his meth-addicted son.

