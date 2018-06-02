Tiffany Trump Takes On the Clear Shoe Trend at the White House

Tiffany Trump may not have an eponymous fashion line like older sister Ivanka’s, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t aware of the latest trends.

The first daughter looked chic as she walked the White House lawn and boarded Marine One en route to Camp David alongside Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Jared Kushner yesterday.

Tiffany Trump boards Marine One Friday. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Tiffany sported a tweed minidress that she belted at the waist, completing her ensemble with clear-heeled sandals for a summery, on-trend look.

A law student at Georgetown University, Tiffany makes less public appearances alongside her father than her older siblings, but when she does, she opts for stylish outfits, choosing formfitting dresses and sky-high heels. The 24-year-old’s last appearance came on Easter weekend, when she attended church services in Florida with her dad and was seen at the Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday.

Ivanka, who serves as a senior advisor to her father, opted for brown, wide-legged pants and a white blouse for the plane ride, completing her look with stilettos and oversized sunglasses. The 36-year-old often wears accessories from her eponymous label, choosing both handbags and footwear from the brand.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, both Donald Jr. and Kushner looked sharp in dark suits as they walked the White House lawn.

