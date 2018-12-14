Sign up for our newsletter today!

Tiffany Trump Teaches Us How to Make a Little Black Dress Not Boring

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Tiffany Trump
Tiffany Trump
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tiffany Trump is ready for the holidays.

The socialite and youngest daughter to President Donald Trump made her return to the White House, posting a photo of herself on Instagram yesterday wearing a head-turning alternative to the festive gear often expected during the Christmas season.

Standing in front of a fully decorated tree, the 25-year-old wore a form-fitting black dress with a slit that cut inches above her knee — a sophisticated choice for a White House Christmas party.

Elevating the LBD was a matching pair of sparkly pointed-toe pumps and an armful of jewelry. She completed the look with a similarly hued box clutch, with her long blonde hair straightened down to her waist.

The Georgetown Law student has had quite the year — recently hitting the beach in a Mykonos vacation where she met current boyfriend Michael Boulos, a billionaire heir whom she invited to Thanksgiving with her family. (It remains unclear whether Boulos will spend Christmas Day with Trump.)

In a separate Instagram post five days ago, Trump shared a photo of herself bundled up in a fur-lined coat. “Frosty,” she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

Frosty ❄️☃️

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

Want more?

Ivanka & Tiffany Trump Stomp Out in Very Chunky Heels for Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Tiffany Trump’s Style Hack Makes Her Look Almost as Tall as Ivanka

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad