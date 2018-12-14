Tiffany Trump Teaches Us How to Make a Little Black Dress Not Boring

Tiffany Trump is ready for the holidays.

The socialite and youngest daughter to President Donald Trump made her return to the White House, posting a photo of herself on Instagram yesterday wearing a head-turning alternative to the festive gear often expected during the Christmas season.

Standing in front of a fully decorated tree, the 25-year-old wore a form-fitting black dress with a slit that cut inches above her knee — a sophisticated choice for a White House Christmas party.

Elevating the LBD was a matching pair of sparkly pointed-toe pumps and an armful of jewelry. She completed the look with a similarly hued box clutch, with her long blonde hair straightened down to her waist.

The Georgetown Law student has had quite the year — recently hitting the beach in a Mykonos vacation where she met current boyfriend Michael Boulos, a billionaire heir whom she invited to Thanksgiving with her family. (It remains unclear whether Boulos will spend Christmas Day with Trump.)

In a separate Instagram post five days ago, Trump shared a photo of herself bundled up in a fur-lined coat. “Frosty,” she captioned the image.

Want more?

Ivanka & Tiffany Trump Stomp Out in Very Chunky Heels for Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Tiffany Trump’s Style Hack Makes Her Look Almost as Tall as Ivanka