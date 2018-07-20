Tiffany Trump Looks Like She Had the Time of Her Life Partying All Night Long in Louboutins

Tiffany Trump said going to London was “definitely worth the trip” on Friday, and by the look of things, she wasn’t exaggerating.

President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter was living her best life as she partied at the trendy MNKY HSE with her mother, Marla Maples, along for the good time. In fact, the revelry lasted until 2 a.m.

The 24-year-old had on powder-blue trousers with a matching jacket that was draped over her shoulders, which popped against her black semisheer top. She matched the blouse to her patent peep-toe platform pumps by Christian Louboutin. The luxury brand also happens to be a favorite of her father’s third wife, first lady Melania Trump.

Marla Maples (L) and Tiffany Trump. CREDIT: Splash

Detail of Tiffany Trump's Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Splash

Tiffany completed the look with a glittery purse and a blue mani. The Georgetown University law student got some help from her mother, clad in a jumpsuit with pointy pumps, and a member of her security team, to stay steady on her feet while exiting the restaurant in her towering heels.

Tiffany Trump wears Christian Louboutin. CREDIT: Splash

Ahead of a night on the town, she posed alongside her friend Karen Shiboleth and shared the picture with her Instagram fans, writing, “Finally reunited with my best @karenshiboleth 🖤 (definitely worth the trip to London to see my girl!)”

