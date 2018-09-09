Tiffany Trump’s Minidress and Nude Pumps Get Plenty of Attention at NYFW

Tiffany Trump at the Toaray Wang show during New York Fashion Week.

Tiffany Trump may live in Washington, D.C., but she was in New York yesterday for Taoray Wang’s spring ’19 show.

President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter sported a one-shouldered, Tiffany-blue minidress as she sat front row at the designer’s show.

Tiffany Trump CREDIT: Tiffany Trump

For footwear, the 24-year-old Georgetown University Law School student selected classic nude pumps, opting for an understated shoe that let her dress shine.

Trump has been a fan of Taoray Wang for a while, frequently sporting the designer’s duds both while out and about, and at official White House events.

For instance, Trump selected a made-to-measure pair of trousers from the brand while out with friends in July. She sported the pale blue pants with a black long-sleeved top and black peep-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Tiffany Trump wears Christian Louboutin. CREDIT: Splash News

She also chose a pale pink coat and a summery white dress from the label while attending the White House Easter Egg Roll in April.

Tiffany Trump at the White House Easter Egg Roll. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Although Trump’s sister, Ivanka, and stepmother, Melania, have stepped out to New York Fashion Week shows in the past, neither is expected to make an appearance at this year’s shows.

Both older Trump women have a history of involvement in the fashion industry. Melania is a former model, while Ivanka had an eponymous clothing line that she announced in July was closing.

