Check Out the New FN!

See How Tiffany Trump Celebrates NYC LGBT Pride in Style

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Tiffany Trump
Tiffany Trump
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Tiffany Trump stepped out in a casual, yet stylish look as she attended the New York City LGBT pride parade today alongside longtime pal Andrew Warren.

The first daughter wore a black T-shirt with a rainbow-print skull emblazoned on it, which she paired with skinny black jeans. She completed her look with shiny pink sneakers and a studded black handbag.

Pride Saturday 🌈📍

A post shared by Andrew Warren (@adwarren) on

Meanwhile, Warren sported an edgy black and white graphic T-shirt with heavily distressed jeans and tan Western boots with harness detailing at the ankle. He accessorized with a bandana that he tied around his forehead and a rainbow flag face tattoo.

She’s among many boldface names who are celebrating the gay community today in the Big Apple.

Although Trump is a New York native, she is in the nation’s capital alongside the rest of her famous family as she works toward a law degree at Georgetown University after receiving a bachelor’s degree from University of Pennsylvania in 2017.

While Trump opted for a casual look at the pride parade, she is often seen in more formal looks — for official events at the White House, campaign rallies and even for nights out with friends.

The 24-year-old made her most recent appearance at the White House on June 1, when she boarded a plane to Camp David alongside two of her siblings, Ivanka and Donald Jr., and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner. For that appearance, she sported a tweed minidress with trendy clear-heeled sandals.

Want more?

Sister Act: Ivanka and Tiffany Trump Twinning in Nude Pumps at Ohio Rally

Celebs Front Row at NYFW: Tiffany Trump Shunned, Kylie Jenner Holds Court With Madonna & More

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad