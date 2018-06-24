See How Tiffany Trump Celebrates NYC LGBT Pride in Style

Tiffany Trump stepped out in a casual, yet stylish look as she attended the New York City LGBT pride parade today alongside longtime pal Andrew Warren.

The first daughter wore a black T-shirt with a rainbow-print skull emblazoned on it, which she paired with skinny black jeans. She completed her look with shiny pink sneakers and a studded black handbag.

Pride Saturday 🌈📍 A post shared by Andrew Warren (@adwarren) on Jun 23, 2018 at 5:32pm PDT

Meanwhile, Warren sported an edgy black and white graphic T-shirt with heavily distressed jeans and tan Western boots with harness detailing at the ankle. He accessorized with a bandana that he tied around his forehead and a rainbow flag face tattoo.

She’s among many boldface names who are celebrating the gay community today in the Big Apple.

Although Trump is a New York native, she is in the nation’s capital alongside the rest of her famous family as she works toward a law degree at Georgetown University after receiving a bachelor’s degree from University of Pennsylvania in 2017.

While Trump opted for a casual look at the pride parade, she is often seen in more formal looks — for official events at the White House, campaign rallies and even for nights out with friends.

The 24-year-old made her most recent appearance at the White House on June 1, when she boarded a plane to Camp David alongside two of her siblings, Ivanka and Donald Jr., and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner. For that appearance, she sported a tweed minidress with trendy clear-heeled sandals.

