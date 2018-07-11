Tiffany Trump Twirls in Heels With Skintight Jeans at a Bubble Popping Party

Tiffany Trump at the The Surf Lodge in Montauk, N.Y. on July 8, 2018.

“Never too old to play with bubbles,” Tiffany Trump captioned a photo and video on Instagram today. The 24-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump (from his second wife, Marla Maples) shared with her fans the good time she had at the Dream Machine, an interactive experience in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Trump was casual for the occasion, rocking a Fendi T-shirt with skinny jeans and black peep-toe ankle booties. The video included a slow motion clip where she twirls, jumps around and pops bubbles that were floating down. She visited the exhibit on July 1, when she shared an image on the social network inside a multicolor-lit room. “I dream in colors that don’t exist,” she wrote.

Over the weekend, the socialite spent time in The Hamptons, where many celebrities have been making their pilgrimage for summer parties.

Meanwhile, her father arrived in Belgium today to take part in a two-day NATO summit. First lady Melania, the president’s third wife, is accompanying him on the European trip, which includes stops in London, Scotland and Helsinki, Finland. The former model arrived in a Burberry coat with Christian Louboutin pumps.

