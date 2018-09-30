Tiffany Trump’s Style Hack Makes Her Look Almost as Tall as Ivanka

Tiffany Trump’s savvy head-to-toe styling made her look several inches taller as she stepped out alongside sister Ivanka to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 25.

While Tiffany is believed to be around 5 foot 8 — and Ivanka around 5 foot 11 — the duo looked as if they were nearly the same height in a photo shared to the younger Trump’s Instagram account.

The Georgetown University law student stepped out in a body-slimming black shirt and pants. She cleverly sported a beige jacket with the all-black outfit — a choice that moved the eye vertically and gave her a taller, slimmer appearance.

Adding to the effect, the 24-year-old sported trousers that showed a few inches of skin.

The flattering look continued all the way down to her footwear: a pair of nude pumps. Tiffany chose stilettos that added a few extra inches of height to her body — and in a colorway that nearly matched her skin tone, the shoes created the illusion of a longer foot.

Meanwhile, Ivanka sported a gray wool-blend power suit by luxury label Altuzarra. The stylish suit, from the label’s fall ’18 collection, features feminine floral detailing. The mother of three grabbed Manolo Blahnik pumps to complete her look. The 4-inch high heels featured a pointed toe and came in a classic black colorway.

