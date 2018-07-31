Tiffany Trump Hits the Beach in Bikini With Studded Sandals

Summer’s not over and school is not in session. Tiffany Trump has been enjoying her time away from the books at Georgetown University with stops in New York City, London, and now, Mykonos — the celeb-fave party island in Greece.

President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter took to the sand today for a sun-soaked good time with friends. Tiffany had on a one-piece black bikini that featured cutout details with see-through mesh panels around the décolletage. On her feet, she selected a stylish choice in studded nude sandals. The sandals had several straps that were embellished with goldtone studs on a subtle platform.

Tiffany Trump wears a black bikini with studded sandals. CREDIT: Splash

The blonde has had quite the adventure on the island, earlier enjoying a night out clubbing with Lindsay Lohan and other friends. The jaunt to Greece came after she spent time with her mother in London.

On July 20, Tiffany was seen exiting the trendy MNKY HSE at 2 a.m., clad in Christian Louboutins, with her mother, Marla Maples.

