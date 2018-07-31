Sign up for our newsletter today!

Tiffany Trump Hits the Beach in Bikini With Studded Sandals

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Tiffany Trump sighted at vacation in black bikini on Mykonos Island, GreecePictured: Tiffany TrumpRef: SPL5013390 310718 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Greece Rights
Tiffany Trump in a black bikini in Mykonos, Greece.
CREDIT: Splash

Summer’s not over and school is not in session. Tiffany Trump has been enjoying her time away from the books at Georgetown University with stops in New York City, London, and now, Mykonos — the celeb-fave party island in Greece.

President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter took to the sand today for a sun-soaked good time with friends. Tiffany had on a one-piece black bikini that featured cutout details with see-through mesh panels around the décolletage. On her feet, she selected a stylish choice in studded nude sandals. The sandals had several straps that were embellished with goldtone studs on a subtle platform.

Tiffany Trump sighted at vacation in black bikini on Mykonos Island, GreecePictured: Tiffany TrumpRef: SPL5013390 310718 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Greece Rights
Tiffany Trump wears a black bikini with studded sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

The blonde has had quite the adventure on the island, earlier enjoying a night out clubbing with Lindsay Lohan and other friends. The jaunt to Greece came after she spent time with her mother in London.

On July 20, Tiffany was seen exiting the trendy MNKY HSE at 2 a.m., clad in Christian Louboutins, with her mother, Marla Maples.

Tiffany Trump sighted at vacation in black bikini on Mykonos Island, GreecePictured: Tiffany TrumpRef: SPL5013390 310718 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Greece Rights
Tiffany Trump wears a black bikini with studded sandals.
CREDIT: Splash
Tiffany Trump sighted at vacation in black bikini on Mykonos Island, GreecePictured: Tiffany TrumpRef: SPL5013390 310718 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Greece Rights
Tiffany Trump
CREDIT: Splash

Want more?

Tiffany Trump Looks Like She Had the Time of Her Life Partying All Night Long in Louboutins

Tiffany Trump Twirls in Heels With Skintight Jeans at a Bubble Popping Party

See How Tiffany Trump Celebrates NYC LGBT Pride in Style

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad