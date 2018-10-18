Tiffany Haddish Prioritizes Comfort at the Airport With Fuzzy Ugg Lookalike Slippers

Less than a week after talking to FN about the agony heels cause her, Tiffany Haddish was spotted catching a flight out of LAX sporting fuzzy Ugg lookalike slippers Wednesday.

The black memory foam clog slippers with a faux fur trim didn’t exactly go with the rest of her look, which included a sleek black and white windowpane-print jumpsuit and a black leather biker jacket on top, but they definitely screamed comfort.

Tiffany Haddish arrives at LAX airport wearing a checkered jumpsuit with cozy-looking black slippers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 38-year-old “Girls Trip” actress further accessorized her chic-yet-comfy ensemble with round tinted sunglasses, hoop earrings and a fire engine red leather tote bag, which coordinated with her nails perfectly.

Tiffany Haddish heads to catch a flight in an all-black look complete with slippers on Oct 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last Friday, when we caught up with Haddish at Variety’s annual Power of Women luncheon, she revealed: “In heels, I feel handicapped, but I can still run fast and kick some ass.” The comedienne and “Night School” star was modeling a pair of sky-high golden Jimmy Choo platform peep-toe stilettos at the time.

A close-up look at Tiffany Haddish’s cozy black fur-trim clog slippers with memory foam. CREDIT: Splash

