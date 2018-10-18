Sign up for our newsletter today!

Tiffany Haddish Prioritizes Comfort at the Airport With Fuzzy Ugg Lookalike Slippers

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
tiffany haddish (6)
Tiffany Haddish’s Breakout Style Statements
Tiffany Haddish’s Breakout Style Statements
Tiffany Haddish’s Breakout Style Statements
Tiffany Haddish’s Breakout Style Statements
View Gallery 13 Images

Less than a week after talking to FN about the agony heels cause her, Tiffany Haddish was spotted catching a flight out of LAX sporting fuzzy Ugg lookalike slippers Wednesday.

The black memory foam clog slippers with a faux fur trim didn’t exactly go with the rest of her look, which included a sleek black and white windowpane-print jumpsuit and a black leather biker jacket on top, but they definitely screamed comfort.

tiffany haddish, memory foam slippers, airport style
Tiffany Haddish arrives at LAX airport wearing a checkered jumpsuit with cozy-looking black slippers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 38-year-old “Girls Trip” actress further accessorized her chic-yet-comfy ensemble with round tinted sunglasses, hoop earrings and a fire engine red leather tote bag, which coordinated with her nails perfectly.

Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish heads to catch a flight in an all-black look complete with slippers on Oct 17.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last Friday, when we caught up with Haddish at Variety’s annual Power of Women luncheon, she revealed: “In heels, I feel handicapped, but I can still run fast and kick some ass.” The comedienne and “Night School” star was modeling a pair of sky-high golden Jimmy Choo platform peep-toe stilettos at the time.

tiffany haddish, memory foam slippers
A close-up look at Tiffany Haddish’s cozy black fur-trim clog slippers with memory foam.
CREDIT: Splash

For more of Tiffany Haddish’s style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Tiffany Haddish Twerks to a Nicki Minaj Song In Timberland Heels Outside of a Prison

Tiffany Haddish Fuses Rugged Glamour in Hilarious MTV Movie & TV Awards Promo Video

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph Ditch Their Stilettos On the Oscars Stage

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad