The Weeknd Serves Up a Cool NYC Look With a Camo Jacket and Puma Sneakers

The Weeknd out and about in New York in a camo jacket and black and orange sneakers, Dec. 30.

The Weeknd hit the streets of New York yesterday looking as stylish as ever. The 28-year-old singer took a stroll with a friend, styling his green, brown and black camo-print coat with black pants and a black pom-pom beanie.

His footwear was a set of all-black sneakers with orange accents and an orange sole from Puma. The “Call Out My Name” singer first partnered with the brand back in 2017 with his The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel high-tops and has continued to wear kicks from Puma.

The Weeknd out and about in New York in a camo jacket and black and orange sneakers, Dec. 30. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at The Weeknd’s black and orange sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

He shared an image of himself wearing the same fur-collared camo jacket earlier this week while feeding his dogs treats in his Tribeca penthouse he shares with model girlfriend, Bella Hadid. He captioned the shot with a simple Christmas tree emoji.

The couple was spotted last night at the movie theaters looking loved up as they headed to see “Vice.”

