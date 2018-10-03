Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Coordinate Street-Style Outfits in the Cutest Way

By Allie Fasanella
bella hadid and the weeknd
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid out in NYC on Oct 3.
Less than a week after matching in black for date night, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) were spotted Wednesday leaving The Four Seasons hotel in New York City walking hand-in-hand and dressed casually.

Both wore comfortable tops by streetwear label Rhude on their date. The 28-year-old Grammy-winning singer sported a cozy white graphic hoodie reading, “I died for you once but never again,” while the supermodel donned a $240 black Rhude-Boys long sleeve T-shirt.

bella hadid, the weeknd, street style, jordans
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd step out hand-in-hand in New York City.
The “Starboy” crooner and the 21-year-old cover girl also opted for relaxed jeans for the outing. The Weeknd rocked a pair of statement jeans boasting drawings of black roses and crosses throughout, and Hadid wore simple light-wash straight-leg jeans.

For shoes, each chose sneaks as well. The Canadian-born artist stomped out in black and white kicks with a purple sole. Meanwhile, the Nike ambassador reached for a pair of luxe Aleali May x Air Jordan 1 Retro sneakers constructed with silvery satin, black corduroy and a chenille Swoosh. The high-top silhouette dropped last year for $160 and is now reselling for a whopping $715 on Flightclub.com

bella hadid and the weeknd, air jordan 1
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd both spotted wearing casual tops with jeans and sneakers.
Hadid completed her look with a cross necklace, hoop earrings and a black chain shoulder bag.

