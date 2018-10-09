The Weeknd Looks Straight Out of ‘The Matrix’ on Day Date With Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid spent the morning of her 22nd birthday today munching on pancakes at Sadelle’s in Soho, NYC, with her beau, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye). The famous couple matched in nearly all-black looks for the special occasion.

The supermodel wore a cropped black blazer over a sexy nude top featuring lace-up detail down the front paired with black denim jeans and black leather lug-sole boots boasting a sock-like silhouette. She accessorized by adding a gold chain belt, hoop earrings, a selection of rings, black frames and her go-to favorite black patent leather By Far Rachel shoulder bag.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd both dressed in head-to-toe black looks on the streets of NYC. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the Grammy award-winning crooner donned a black windbreaker worn over a plain black tee, black skinny jeans and black leather combat boots with a center zipper lace-up design. The 28-year-old Canadian topped off his monochromatic outfit with sunglasses that looked straight out of “The Matrix.”

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd spotted leaving Sadelle’s arm in arm after grabbing lunch. CREDIT: Splash

Check out The Weeknd’s sweet Instagram post for Hadid’s birthday below featuring plenty of never-before-seen photos of the pair.

For more of Bella Hadid’s standout style, check out the gallery.

