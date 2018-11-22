The Most Fashionable Celebrity Athleisure Looks to Inspire Your Thanksgiving Dinner Outfit

Athleisure is trendy as ever for fall ’18, and what better time to break out a casual athleisure look than Thanksgiving? The biggest takeaways: comfy and stretchy styles.

For a relatively conservative Thanksgiving dinner, take a style cue from Hailey Baldwin. The model stepped out for a coffee date with Justin Bieber in October clad in a stylish look that was all about comfort.

Baldwin wore a salmon-colored sweater underneath a jean jacket and a pair of maroon joggers. She elevated her look with her shoe choice, choosing trendy House of Holland boots with yellow laces.

Hailey Baldwin wears a sweater, sweats and a pair of House of Holland boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Kaia Gerber offered a very different — yet equally effective — take on stylish athleisurewear when stepping out for Prada’s spring ’19 show in September.

The 17-year-old chose an oversized gray turtleneck sweater and skintight black bike shorts — an option for those celebrating Thanksgiving in warmer climates. She finished off her look with black sneakers that had thick white soles.

Kaia Gerber arrives at the Prada spring ’19 show in a casual outfit and high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

While comfy sweaters like Baldwin and Gerber’s are perfect for disguising Thanksgiving dinner bloat, wearing an oversized button-down is another great option.

Arriving to Tokyo this month, Gigi Hadid kept things comfy in a white Reebok x Gigi Hadid T-shirt, black Reebok leggings and a chunky white pair of Reebok x Pyer Moss sneakers. Over her shirt, the 23-year-old sported a boxy yellow plaid Storets design. While hers is technically a jacket, the idea is one and the same: An oversized flannel — which can be buttoned up when the food coma starts to set in — is a fall-appropriate choice that’ll make your leggings and T-shirt look a little less casual.

Gigi Hadid in a casual look, complete with a plaid button-down, in November. CREDIT: Masatoshi Okauchi/Shuttersto

If you’re looking to fully embrace the casual theme this year, look to Hadid’s pal Kendall Jenner. The reality star stepped out in Paris this summer wearing an Adidas tracksuit with chunky dad shoes also from the brand.

Kendall Jenner, wearing an Adidas tracksuit, leaves the Alexander Wang offices in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

