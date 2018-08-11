The Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet Looked Very Different 10 Years Ago

Ten years ago, “Gossip Girl” had just wrapped up its debut season. The high-school drama series had teens (and — let’s admit — adults, too) riveted to their TV screens with its juicy storylines, over-the-top fashions and photogenic cast.

At the Teen Choice Awards that year, “Gossip Girl” not surprisingly claimed the coveted trophy for best drama series (Blake Lively also won the best drama actress award for her role as rich-girl Serena van der Woodsen). The show’s cast came out in full force on the red carpet, including Lively and co-star Leighton Meester, who both highlighted a major trend of the moment: Grecian-inspired belted dresses in bold jewel-tone colors. Lively accessorized with a simple pair of black pointy-toe heels, while Meester opted for peep-toe platforms.

Blake Lively hits all the right notes in a one-shoulder minidress and pointy-toe pumps. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Leighton Meester sparkles in an emerald-green dress and peep-toe platform pumps. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Power couple and “High School Musical” stars Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron (who would end their relationship in 2010) were perfectly in sync on the red carpet, dressed in coordinating two-tone looks. Hudgens wore a ruffly black and white Catherine Malandrino minidress and Mary Jane-style heels. Efron mirrored her in black skinny pants, a white shirt and a black vest, paired with shiny black boots.

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron are perfectly in sync in black and white looks. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian also made an appearance, wearing a surprisingly demure, 1950s-inspired strapless fit-and-flare dress. The reality star, who was on hand to host a red-carpet pre-show for E!, accessorized her dress with silver peep-toe slingback shoes. Kardashian reminisced about the look in a 2016 post on her website, expressing how much her look has changed since then. “I wanted to show you guys some throwback photos [from] 2008,” she wrote. “I wore a silver Bradley Bayou dress. These pics were taken eight years ago. My style and glam were so different then.”

Kim Kardashian shines in a prim fit-and-flare dress and silver peep-toe shoes. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A then-16-year-old Selena Gomez looked fresh and youthful in a blue strapless cocktail dress. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” actress added hints of sparkle and shine with silver hoop earrings, a jumble of bangle bracelets and metallic pumps. Fellow Disney darling Miley Cyrus — who not only hosted the show but took home two awards for her singing and acting — celebrated her country roots, teaming her Moschino sequined dress with a pair of western-inspired suede booties.

A young Selena Gomez accessorizes with silver metallic heels. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus adds a country kick to her outfit with brown western booties. CREDIT: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Sneakers were the shoe of choice for many of the male celebs, including Nick and Joe Jonas (their boot-wearing brother, Kevin, apparently missed the memo). Chad Michael Murray, who won the best TV actor award for his role in the hit WB series “One Tree Hill,” wore simple white canvas kicks with a John Varvatos button-down shirt, suspender pants and a black skinny tie.

L-R: Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas show off their fashion flair on the red carpet. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Chad Michael Murray tops off his look with a pair of simple canvas sneakers. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

This year’s Teen Choice Awards broadcast will air 8 p.m. ET this Sunday on FOX with Nick Cannon and Lele Pons sharing hosting duties.

In the meantime, click here to see even more throwback looks from the 2008 red carpet.

Want more?

What You Didn’t See at the Teen Choice Awards

Vanessa Hudgens & More Celebs Who Sizzled in Sandals at the Teen Choice Awards

Happy 26th Birthday, Selena Gomez: Celebrate Her Classic Style — Red Carpet to the Street