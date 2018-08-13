Sign up for our newsletter today!

Chloe Grace Moretz & More Celebs Stun on the 2018 Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet

By Allie Fasanella
The 2018 Teen Choice Awards tonight in L.A. brought out celebrities dressed to impress for the occasion. Scroll through to see some of the evening’s head-turning arrivals on the pink carpet.

Chloe Grace Moretz, for one, wowed in a Louis Vuitton blazer styled with a black, white and orange top underneath and sequined drawstring shorts, which gave way to strappy black sandals featuring a sculptural lucite heel.

Chloe Grace Moretz wearing a Louis Vuitton blazer and black sandals with a sculptural lucite heel.
Chloe Grace Moretz wearing a Louis Vuitton blazer and black sandals with a sculptural lucite heel.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Pitch Perfect 3” star Anna Kendrick made waves in a bubblegum pink and silver sequined minidress paired with statement-making silver stud-embellished pumps boasting a pointy ankle-strap silhouette.

anna kendrick
Anna Kendrick
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, “Pretty Littel Liars” alum Lucy Hale matched bright green eyeshadow to a colorful strapless patterned dress featuring a center slit and an asymmetrical hem. A boxy black clutch and coordinating slinky black sandals completed her look.

lucy hale, teen choice red carpet
Lucy Hale
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

As for Lili Reinhart, the “Riverdale” star stepped out in a hot pink sequined strapless number with a bow waist detail and a pair of pointy pink satin ankle-tie pumps.

Lili Reinhart, pink, teen choice awards red carpet
Lili Reinhart rocking a hot pink sequined dress with pink pumps
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

For more celebrity arrivals at the Teen Choice Awards, check out the gallery.

