Chloe Grace Moretz & More Celebs Stun on the 2018 Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards tonight in L.A. brought out celebrities dressed to impress for the occasion. Scroll through to see some of the evening’s head-turning arrivals on the pink carpet.
Chloe Grace Moretz, for one, wowed in a Louis Vuitton blazer styled with a black, white and orange top underneath and sequined drawstring shorts, which gave way to strappy black sandals featuring a sculptural lucite heel.
Meanwhile, “Pitch Perfect 3” star Anna Kendrick made waves in a bubblegum pink and silver sequined minidress paired with statement-making silver stud-embellished pumps boasting a pointy ankle-strap silhouette.
Elsewhere, “Pretty Littel Liars” alum Lucy Hale matched bright green eyeshadow to a colorful strapless patterned dress featuring a center slit and an asymmetrical hem. A boxy black clutch and coordinating slinky black sandals completed her look.
As for Lili Reinhart, the “Riverdale” star stepped out in a hot pink sequined strapless number with a bow waist detail and a pair of pointy pink satin ankle-tie pumps.
For more celebrity arrivals at the Teen Choice Awards, check out the gallery.
