Celebs Are Rocking Body-Confident Outfits at the Teen Choice Awards

There’s no denying that body-confident looks were trending on the pink carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards Sunday night. It’s the middle of August and scorching in L.A., so it’s no surprise that celebs would take to showing some skin, even down to their open-toe heels, for the occasion. From the subtle to the more outrageous, check out some of the evening’s ab-baring ensembles.

Normani, who’s hit “Love Lies” with Khalid is nominated for Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song, wowed in a dark shimmering bra top that revealed her toned belly and shoulders paired with a bold red plaid Tommy Hilfiger skirt featuring a dangerously high slit. Slinky black strappy sandals completed her head-turning getup.

Normani CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Noah Cyrus rocked a tweed halter top that showed her tummy styled with baggy jeans and statement blue glittery platform sandals.

Noah Cyrus CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Nick Cannon undoubtedly stole the show wearing a colorful tiger-print Gucci tracksuit unzipped with his toned abs on full display. The Teen Choice host completed his bold look with oversized coordinating shades and neon yellow high-top sneakers.

Nick Cannon CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

For more body-confident celebrity looks at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, check out the gallery.

