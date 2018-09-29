Taylor Swift Sparkles in a Lacy Couture Dress With Sensual Sandals at Boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s Movie Premiere

Taylor Swift accompanied boyfriend Joe Alwyn to the premiere of his new film "The Favourite" costarring Emma Stone in NYC last night.

While she may not have hit the red carpet, Taylor Swift joined her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, on Friday at the New York Film Festival premiere of his new movie “The Favourite,” co-starring Emma Stone. And the world noticed.

The pop superstar — who isn’t often photographed with her blond-haired beau of roughly two years — was photographed leaving through the back door of the venue, Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, modeling a sparkling, red and black sequined dress with lace detailing courtesy of Amen Couture fall ’18.

Taylor Swift wearing an Amen fall ’18 couture dress with Jimmy Choo Lola sandals. CREDIT: Splash

The 28-year-old “Reputation” pulled her sultry look together with a long black coat, a black satin Christian Louboutin Vanite clutch bag and slinky black velvet Jimmy Choo Lola sandals boasting a slight platform and crisscross ankle straps. A bright red lip and an assortment of delicate jewelry topped things off.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn arrive back to their apartment hand-in-hand in New York City. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Alwyn looked dapper sporting a navy suit paired with classic black dress shoes. On the red carpet, the 27-year-old London-born actor posed with Swift’s good friend Emma Stone, who wore a black and white patterned dress from Louis Vuitton with pointy-toed black double ankle-strap stiletto pumps.

Joe Alwyn posing with Swift’s good friend Emma Stone on the red carpet at “The Favourite” premiere. CREDIT: Splash

Jennifer Lawrence, a friend of Stone, was also on hand for the event wearing a long black gown teamed with strappy gold sandals and a white clutch.

Jennifer Lawrence modeling a long black dress paired with slinky gold sandals. CREDIT: Splash

