Taylor Swift Hits the Streets in a Skintight Romper & Massive Platform Heels

Taylor Swift steps out in New York on July 17.

Taylor Swift showed off a statement-making summer look Tuesday while en route to catch a flight out of NYC to the next stop on her “Reputation” tour, Cleveland.

Snapped exiting her Tribeca neighborhood apartment in Manhattan, the 28-year-old pop star sported a skintight romper featuring a vibrant multicolored floral print and a zipper detail down the front. And if that weren’t eye-catching enough, Swift stepped out in edgy sky-high black leather platform stompers.

Taylor Swift heads to the airport in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

The chunky ankle boots, boasting a white trim along the heel and platform sole, seamlessly complemented her look, which also came with round sunglasses and a snakeskin backpack.

The “Wildest Dreams” singer polished things off with her signature red lip, which perfectly matched the hue in her romper.

Swift wearing a floral romper and platform boots. CREDIT: Splash

This sighting comes less than a week after the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress was spotted with supermodel pal Gigi Hadid for the first time in nearly two years.

Swift kicked off her “Reputation” stadium tour in early May, and during her second sold-out show in Philadelphia Saturday night, the Grammy winner found herself stuck in the air as a result of an unexpected concert malfunction.

