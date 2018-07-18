Check Out the New FN!

Taylor Swift Shows Off Long Tanned Legs In Denim Short Shorts & Luxe Sneakers

By Allie Fasanella
Taylor Swift
CREDIT: Splash

After catching a flight to Cleveland to perform last night in statement-making platforms, Taylor Swift was spotted back home on the streets of New York today rocking a leggy double denim ensemble paired with casual yet luxe sneakers.

The 28-year-old “Reputation” singer was snapped exiting her apartment in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood sporting a blue denim crop top with buttons down the front and black distressed denim short-shorts by Ksubi, which showed off her never-ending gams. She is roughly 5-foot-10, after all.

Taylor Swift heads out in New York City on July 18.
CREDIT: Splash

The country-turned-pop star’s footwear choice undoubtedly added a little extra height to her look with a 1.3-inch distressed platform.

Swift was wearing Golden Goose Deluxe brand’s Hi-Star 24k platform low-top sneakers featuring a logo-covered midsole. The shoes were detailed with the company’s signature star on the outer sides and a classic lace-up silhouette. The luxury style retails for $495.

Swift wearing a denim top from Madewell with Ksubi shorts and Golden Goose Deluxe Brand sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress further accessorized with a black Christian Louboutin Backloubi spike-embellished backpack and round sunglasses before polishing things off with her go-to red lip. 

A closer look at Swift's Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Hi Star platform leather sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

