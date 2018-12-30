Taylor Swift Makes a Rare Public Appearance With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is back in the spotlight.

The songstress was photographed today in a rare public outing with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, as the couple made their way to a lunch date in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

First spotted in Tribeca (where Swift resides), the star opted for a monochromatic palette, wearing a burnt orange wool coat, plum-hued pants and a matching plaid scarf.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn head to lunch in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, she chose a pair of black lace-up combat boots in black that teamed effortlessly with her leather crossbody bag and newsboy cap.

A closer look at Taylor Swift’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Alwyn went for a similar one-color look — his black-collared blue jacket and jeans contrasting with a pair of gray and white sneakers. The 27-year-old pulled on a beanie to keep warm in the 30-degree NYC weather.

Just two weeks ago, Swift celebrated her 29th birthday, taking to Instagram to share news of a new concert film to debut on Netflix on New Year’s Eve.

“You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year,” she wrote in the post.

The “Reputation Stadium Tour” will premiere at 12:01 a.m. PT on Dec. 31.

