Taylor Swift Teaches Us How to Rock Over-the-Knee Boots in the Summer

Taylor Swift has always been a summer style trendsetter — but her latest look is earning her bonus points.

The pop singer, who is taking a break from her Reputation Stadium Tour, stepped out today in an ensemble that’s teaching us a thing or two about how to wear nearly thigh-high boots in the heat of the season.

Taylor Swift exits her Tribeca apartment in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Exiting her Tribeca apartment in New York City, Swift was photographed in taupe over-the-knee boots with a dark chunky studded heel and slouched silhouette — a winter staple that the talented star made summer-appropriate with a pink and green floral-printed oversized frock tied in a knot at the waist.

She accessorized the outfit with even more warm weather fashion necessities, including a pair of round-frame sunglasses and a cognac crossbody bag — offsetting the weight of the boots with a bohemian chic vibe elsewhere.

A closer look at Taylor Swift's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Swift’s latest appearance comes just a few days after she was seen reuniting with supermodel bestie Gigi Hadid as well as Martha Hunt and the Haim sister trio. The former two were wearing pieces from the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker’s merch line for her latest musical project — Swift in a T-shirt with a graphic print of kittens and the elder Hadid in a snake-emblazoned sweatshirt.

(L-R) Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift leave Swift's Tribeca apartment in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more of Taylor Swift’s shoe style.

Want more?

Taylor Swift Kicks Off ‘Reputation’ Tour With Sequins, Snakeskin & Custom Louboutin Boots