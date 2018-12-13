Taylor Swift Gives Us the Best Present on Her 29th Birthday

Taylor Swift used her 29th birthday today to announce some exciting news: a new concert film recorded while she was on her “Reputation” tour this year, which will debut on Netflix this New Year’s Eve.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer took to Instagram on Thursday to thank fans for their birthday wishes and to share the news, along with a trailer for the film. “Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while. You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year,” Swift wrote.

Netflix confirmed the film will feature footage from the U.S. leg with appearances by Charli XCX and Camila Cabello. Swift’s “Reputation” tour, named after her Grammy-nominated album, kicked off in Arizona in the spring and wrapped up in Texas this fall before she took the show overseas.

According to Billboard, the concert broke records with 59,157 fans showing up to support Swift on opening night and in its first month, the tour grossed more than $54 million in seven shows with nearly 400,000 tickets sold.

