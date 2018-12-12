Kris Jenner & More Stars Hit Tamara Mellon’s New Store Opening in Los Angeles

Tamara Mellon is expanding. The designer, who launched her direct-to-consumer luxury women’s shoe brand in 2013, has launched her first retail location for the label, and stars came out in full force.

Actors January Jones and Zoe Saldana co-hosted the launch event alongside Mellon on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The new shop is located at the Palisades Village where Mellon plans to disrupt the typical retail experience. For instance, each shoe style is displayed in every size, creating shoe walls, which customers can use to try on product at their leisure.

Other guests celebrating Mellon’s new store location included Kris Jenner, actors Storm Reid, Ginnifer Goodwin, Abigail Spencer and stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

Jenner looked festive for the occasion wearing a silky red ensemble. She was joined by boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the Tamara Mellon store opening celebration in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Since the inception of Mellon’s namesake brand, focusing on female empowerment and helping create a platform for women’s rights and equality has remained at the forefront.

“We are building a brand for women who want more from a luxury brand,” Mellon said in statement. “Our customer expects unparalleled design and superior construction at a better price. Most importantly, she wants to align herself with a brand that stands up for women. The intersection of culture and commerce is reshaping the way brands are built, and we’re thrilled to be a part of this shift.”

Guests at Tamara Mellon Palisades Village store launch party in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In June, the footwear label announced a $24 million Series B round of financing, which was led by existing investors New Enterprise Associates, with participation from a new investor, Quadrille Capital. The funding brings the total amount of capital raised to $37 million.

