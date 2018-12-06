Pro Tap Dancer Chloe Arnold Reveals Her Shoe Closet Secrets

Chloe Arnold — Emmy-nominated choreographer, dancer and co-founder of female tap group Syncopated Ladies — talks living in sneakers but loving Louboutins in this week’s “Closet Case” feature.

Read below for the interview where she dishes on her personal style from work to play.

Chloe Arnold poses with gold tap shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chloe Arnold

Her Personal Style

“Because I’m curvy, I prefer things that are form-fitting to show them off, so I’m a high-waisted stretch jeans kind of girl. I tend to like Christian Louboutin’s standard stiletto for when it’s time to show up and show out, and I have a ton of colors. On a day-to-day, I wear my Nikes with my insole because I have to protect

these [feet].”

Her Go-To Shoes

“I love bright-colored Nikes. Right now, I’m wearing Air Maxes that are neon pink and black. I also have Air Force 1s that say, ‘The force is female.’ The LeBron James 16 HFR shoe is an extra honor because he gifted them to me, and that shoe is very comfortable. At the Emmys, I had this long gown with my Louboutins, but in my bag, I had the LeBrons.”

Chloe Arnold models the HFR x LeBron 16 sneaker at the Harlem Fashion Row awards. CREDIT: Diane Bondareff/Shutterstock

Her Performance Looks

“We change it for the mood of the piece. We are about to perform at a church, and for our piece ‘Rise Up,’ we are going to wear all-white, but it’s still going to be urban. Then we are doing a tribute for Debbie Allen at the Apollo, so with that, we are going to wear ’80s leotards, leg warmers, tights — all very colorful.”

Preferred Tap Shoes

“We have our own brand called Chloe & Maud under Bloch, so that’s where we get our shoes and customize the colors.”

Her Date-Night Style

“For a first date, I would wear my nice heels and look cute in a jumpsuit. But if you are my boyfriend, you will get the casual sneaker for a good amount of our dating because I’m in preservation mode.”

Where She Shops

“Topshop, Asos, Nordstrom, The Grove in L.A. I don’t care whether it’s haute couture or homemade as long as it’s fly.”

Chloe Arnold arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

The Shoes She Wore as a Kid

“Growing up, I loved my Jordans. I also got the Sheryl Swoopes [Nikes], and I thought it was so cool to have a women’s basketball shoe. I used to wear my Timbs a lot. I still have them from the 9th grade. And Reebok Classics — I had these red ones that I thought were the best thing since sliced bread.”

The Total Number of Shoes She Owns

“About 70 in L.A. Then about 30 tap shoes.”

Her Most Expensive Pair

“Louboutins — about $1,200 for some boots.”

Her Least Expensive

“Like $19.99 for some Payless sneakers — remember wedge sneaker-heels? That pair had been knocked off of a knockoff of a knockoff, so that was not a wise purchase.”

The Shoes She Won’t Let Go

“When I was in college, I splurged on a pair for $300, so I still have them because they were my first expensive shoe. They were by a French designer, and it was this strappy pink sandal with a cut-out wooden wedge. That’s where my high-end shoe game started.”

