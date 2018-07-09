Turns Out Mr. Rocky Balboa Himself Has Fly Shoe Style

Sylvester Stallone may have just turned 72, but his shoe game is still as cool as Rocky Balboa’s workout montage.

The actor was spotted out twice in London this week wearing a pair of blue and gray oxfords. On each occasion, he wore one piece of a sleek blue suit.

Sylvester Stallone in London on Wednesday, July 4. CREDIT: Splash

On Wednesday, the Stallone family stepped out together to celebrate the Fourth of July at Annabel’s in Mayfair. The patriarch of the crew wore the blue satin blazer on top of a black shirt and jeans with his stylish shoes.

His three daughters and wife Jennifer Flavin joined the “Rocky” star, with middle daughter Sistine, 19, one-upping her dad’s style in a Tibi skirt and blazer set matched with an Yves Saint Laurent bag.

All three daughters stood tall in black and white heels, each with a unique look of their own.

Sylvester Stallone's daughters (from left to right): Sistine, Scarlett and Sophia. CREDIT: Splash

Sylvester was seen again in the blue dress shoes on Sunday, wearing the bottom half of his shiny suit. In a plain long-sleeve black shirt, he rocked a very similar outfit to his Independence Day look.

Sylvester Stallone in London wearing his blue oxfords again on Sunday. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On Friday, Stallone made an appearance at the “Experience With …” event at London’s O2 arena, where he answered fans’ questions and even got a surprise birthday video from the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Al Pacino and Michael B. Jordan.

If Stallone has taught us anything, it’s that age has no effect on one’s ability to rock a cool pair of shoes (and that we need to find some famous friends to wish us a happy birthday).