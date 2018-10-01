Shop Soap Opera Queen Susan Lucci’s Closet Full of Luxury Shoes — with Proceeds Going to Help Foster Kids

Susan Lucci is letting fans shop directly from her closets.

The Emmy Award winner has partnered with Everything But The House to sell hundreds of items straight from her house, with a portion of proceeds going to Little Flower Family and Children Services of New York, a charity she’s been involved with since the ’80s.

After a previous auction with EBTH last year, Lucci is back with more pieces from her closet — this time, mostly accessories. After spending much of her time traveling — Lucci realized there were many pieces she simply wasn’t wearing.

“I found that there were things that I loved that I would not be able to wear because of traveling. And on top of it, my husband would ask me not to bring too many shoes and handbags because that would make the bags too heavy,” she said. “When you travel for work, you tend to reach for the same things that are more work-oriented. It wasn’t like I was getting use out of these things, and they’re beautiful things. Some of these things I’d worn once or not at all.”

Valentino Garavani Rockstud Patent and Matte Leather Studded Stiletto Pumps CREDIT: Courtesy of EBTH

Accessories, including handbags, jewelry and more than 25 pairs of shoes (U.S. size 6) make up a large portion of the items for sale. Some of the pieces were hard for Lucci to part with, including an emerald green Gucci bag that she says she “turned around about six times.”

“There’s a pair of Alaïa boots and a pair of Chanel booties, and I said, ‘Really, do I really want to give these up?’ Because they’re wonderful,” she said.

Those Alaïa boots are in supple black chamois suede with a slightly rounded toe, 4-inch stiletto heel and tabbed zippers. The booties feature silver tone embellishment.

Alaïa of Paris Studded Black Suede Ankle Boots CREDIT: Courtesy of EBTH

Meanwhile, the Chanel booties are ruched gray suede with a cap toe. The high-heeled boots feature three silver Camellia flower buttons with tiny interlocking Cs on them.

Chanel Ruched Gray Suede Cap Toe High-Heeled Booties with Camellia Buttons CREDIT: Courtesy of EBTH

Home goods also make up a portion of the sale, including champagne flutes (Lucci describes champagne as her “drink of choice”) as well as signed posters and photos from various “All My Children” anniversaries.

After learning of Little Flower from a friend of her husband’s in the 1980s, Lucci has worked consistently with the organization. She remembers one especially touching moment when she connected with a baby in the charity’s care.

“There was one little baby, Max, who I just fell in love with. I picked him up and at first he wasn’t sure about me,” she said. “He had a volunteer nurse that was taking care of him, and she was so nice to me that I think he thought, ‘OK, I can be nice to her. And so, he let me hold him…I started to sing ‘Old Mac Donald Had a Farm.’ And he looked up at me, and with his four or five little teeth he started to sing, “E I E O,” and it was so touching to me. “

Manolo Blahnik Cheetah Print D’orsay High Heels with Rhinestone Buckle CREDIT: Courtesy of EBTH

“Little Flower Children Services has just done such a remarkable job,” she added. “The people at Little Flower are really the angels among us; they are special people.”

The auction will be open from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10, with bids starting at just $1.