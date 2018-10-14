For Suri Cruise, It’s Officially Ugg Season

Like mother, like daughter, they say — but Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise couldn’t have looked more different as they were spotted out and about in the Big Apple Sunday.

Cruise, 12, dressed casually in white sweatpants, a pale pink tee and hot pink Ugg Kids Mini Bailey Bow II boots, which retail for $135. Holmes’ mini-me also carried a vibrant fuschia coat and a bubblegum pink shoulder bag

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, who will turn 40 in December, stepped out for the crisp fall day sporting baggy white boyfriend jeans paired with a white top underneath a cozy-looking beige cardigan sweater and Louis Vuitton Bom Dia flat sandals baring a striking resemblance to Birkenstocks.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise spotted out and about in New York City on Sunday. CREDIT: Splash

The style, which Holmes has donned before, retails for $795 and features two patent Monogram canvas straps with Louis Vuitton-engraved goldtone buckles and a padded anatomic sole with premium comfort in mind. The actress pulled her look together with sunglasses, gold layered necklaces and a taupe Celine Belt bag.

Katie Holmes wearing Louis Vuitton Bom Dia flat mules with white boyfriends jeans and nude sweater. CREDIT: Splash

Suri Cruise wearing hot pink Ugg Bailey Bow II boots with white sweatpants and a pale pink tee. CREDIT: Splash







