For Suri Cruise, It’s Officially Ugg Season

Like mother, like daughter, they say — but Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise couldn’t have looked more different as they were spotted out and about in the Big Apple Sunday.
Cruise, 12, dressed casually in white sweatpants, a pale pink tee and hot pink Ugg Kids Mini Bailey Bow II boots, which retail for $135. Holmes’ mini-me also carried a vibrant fuschia coat and a bubblegum pink shoulder bag
The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, who will turn 40 in December, stepped out for the crisp fall day sporting baggy white boyfriend jeans paired with a white top underneath a cozy-looking beige cardigan sweater and Louis Vuitton Bom Dia flat sandals baring a striking resemblance to Birkenstocks.
The style, which Holmes has donned before, retails for $795 and features two patent Monogram canvas straps with Louis Vuitton-engraved goldtone buckles and a padded anatomic sole with premium comfort in mind. The actress pulled her look together with sunglasses, gold layered necklaces and a taupe Celine Belt bag.
