For Suri Cruise, It’s Officially Ugg Season

By Allie Fasanella
Katie holmes, suri cruise
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise in NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

Like mother, like daughter, they say — but Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise couldn’t have looked more different as they were spotted out and about in the Big Apple Sunday.

Cruise, 12, dressed casually in white sweatpants, a pale pink tee and hot pink Ugg Kids Mini Bailey Bow II boots, which retail for $135. Holmes’ mini-me also carried a vibrant fuschia coat and a bubblegum pink shoulder bag

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, who will turn 40 in December, stepped out for the crisp fall day sporting baggy white boyfriend jeans paired with a white top underneath a cozy-looking beige cardigan sweater and Louis Vuitton Bom Dia flat sandals baring a striking resemblance to Birkenstocks.

katie holmes, suri cruise, louis vuitton Bom Dia Mule, UGG Kids Mini Bailey Bow II boot
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise spotted out and about in New York City on Sunday.
CREDIT: Splash

The style, which Holmes has donned before, retails for $795 and features two patent Monogram canvas straps with Louis Vuitton-engraved goldtone buckles and a padded anatomic sole with premium comfort in mind. The actress pulled her look together with sunglasses, gold layered necklaces and a taupe Celine Belt bag.

katie holmes, louis vuitton bom dia flat mule, katie holmes street style
Katie Holmes wearing Louis Vuitton Bom Dia flat mules with white boyfriends jeans and nude sweater.
CREDIT: Splash
suri cruise, Ugg Bailey Bow II boots
Suri Cruise wearing hot pink Ugg Bailey Bow II boots with white sweatpants and a pale pink tee.
CREDIT: Splash



