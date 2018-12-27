Sign up for our newsletter today!

Suri Cruise Runs the Streets of New York in Pink Ballet Flats With Friends

By Claudia Miller
Suri Cruise runs around New York in ballet flats today with friends.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

It takes a lot to run the streets of New York, and we mean literally run: Photographers caught the daughter of exes Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes making a run for it today with two friends.

Suri, 12, worked her way around the Big Apple in a multicolored floral dress and matching bright coat in one of her favorite colors, pink, though she was a bit underdressed for the cold weather in the city.

Suri Cruise (R) makes her way around New York in ballet flats today with a friend.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer view of Suri Cruise’s pink ballet flats in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

She wore a pair of baby pink ballet flats with a thin bow to finish off the outfit, a similar color to her friend’s silver and pink strapped shoes.

The duo was joined by another friend who was also dressed in a coordinating pink jacket and hot-pink shoes — we’re sensing a theme here — as they had a little fun around the city and took off on a run.

Suri Cruise (R) runs around New York in ballet flats today with friends.
CREDIT: Splash News

Cruise is often spotted in the spotlight alongside her famous mom, Katie Holmes, who recently turned 40.

