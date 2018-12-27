Suri Cruise Runs the Streets of New York in Pink Ballet Flats With Friends

Suri Cruise runs around New York in ballet flats today with friends.

It takes a lot to run the streets of New York, and we mean literally run: Photographers caught the daughter of exes Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes making a run for it today with two friends.

Suri, 12, worked her way around the Big Apple in a multicolored floral dress and matching bright coat in one of her favorite colors, pink, though she was a bit underdressed for the cold weather in the city.

Suri Cruise (R) makes her way around New York in ballet flats today with a friend. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Suri Cruise’s pink ballet flats in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

She wore a pair of baby pink ballet flats with a thin bow to finish off the outfit, a similar color to her friend’s silver and pink strapped shoes.

The duo was joined by another friend who was also dressed in a coordinating pink jacket and hot-pink shoes — we’re sensing a theme here — as they had a little fun around the city and took off on a run.

Suri Cruise (R) runs around New York in ballet flats today with friends. CREDIT: Splash News

Cruise is often spotted in the spotlight alongside her famous mom, Katie Holmes, who recently turned 40.

