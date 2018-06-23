Suri Cruise Plays With Puppies in the Park While in Superstar Sneakers

Check Out the New FN!

By Ella Chochrek
Suri Cruise
CREDIT: Splash News

She may be the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, but Suri Cruise enjoys playing around outside just as much as any other kid.

And the 12-year-old looked to be having a great time as she stepped out with her two dogs and her nanny to a New York City park today.

Suri Cruise petting her dogs on a park bench.
CREDIT: Splash News

Suri sported a floral dress with a navy cardigan, accessorizing with a pink bow in her hair that perfectly matched her dress.

For footwear, she opted for Adidas Superstar sneakers, choosing a white and pink colorway that was perfect for a day in the park. The classic sneakers  — the first iteration of which debuted in 1969 as a basketball shoe — feature a leather and textile upper and a rubber toe shell for added protection. The shoes retail for an affordable $55.

Suri was spotted running with her dogs in the grass, as well as sitting on a park bench petting the pooches.

Suri Cruise running with one of her dogs.
CREDIT: Splash News

Although Suri often can be spotted twinning with her mother — the two frequently sport coordinated ensembles while out and about — she wasn’t spotted with Holmes during the outing.

Yesterday, Holmes spent the day with friends at a New York popsicle party, wearing a chic white blouse with a denim skirt and ankle-strap sandals with a braided strap as she beat the heat. Meanwhile, Suri’s father is reportedly planning another film in the “Mission: Impossible” series.

