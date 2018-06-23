Suri Cruise Plays With Puppies in the Park While in Superstar Sneakers

She may be the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, but Suri Cruise enjoys playing around outside just as much as any other kid.

And the 12-year-old looked to be having a great time as she stepped out with her two dogs and her nanny to a New York City park today.

Suri Cruise petting her dogs on a park bench. CREDIT: Splash News

Suri sported a floral dress with a navy cardigan, accessorizing with a pink bow in her hair that perfectly matched her dress.

For footwear, she opted for Adidas Superstar sneakers, choosing a white and pink colorway that was perfect for a day in the park. The classic sneakers — the first iteration of which debuted in 1969 as a basketball shoe — feature a leather and textile upper and a rubber toe shell for added protection. The shoes retail for an affordable $55.

Suri was spotted running with her dogs in the grass, as well as sitting on a park bench petting the pooches.

Suri Cruise running with one of her dogs. CREDIT: Splash News

Although Suri often can be spotted twinning with her mother — the two frequently sport coordinated ensembles while out and about — she wasn’t spotted with Holmes during the outing.

Yesterday, Holmes spent the day with friends at a New York popsicle party, wearing a chic white blouse with a denim skirt and ankle-strap sandals with a braided strap as she beat the heat. Meanwhile, Suri’s father is reportedly planning another film in the “Mission: Impossible” series.

Want more?

Katie Holmes and Her Mini-Me Suri Twin in Florals at the Ballet

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Twin in Boots With Tights at Knicks Game